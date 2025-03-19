Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 313.92 ($4.08) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.90). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.90), with a volume of 96,762 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wynnstay Group from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.72.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current year.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 11.90 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynnstay Group

In other news, insider Stephen John Ellwood bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,920 ($6,400.42). Also, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.19), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,840.09). Corporate insiders own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

About Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

