X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Posts Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

X Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 434,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,704. The firm has a market cap of $642.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. X Financial has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

