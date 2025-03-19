X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Posts Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. X Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.66%.
X Financial Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 434,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,704. The firm has a market cap of $642.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.45. X Financial has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.
About X Financial
