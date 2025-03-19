X3 (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 104,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 179,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

X3 Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

X3 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.