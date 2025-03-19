Xponance Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,762,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $446.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $506.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

