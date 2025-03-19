Xponance Inc. Buys 5,619 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

