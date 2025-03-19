Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.2 %

TTD stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.