Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 723,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 406,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,959,000 after purchasing an additional 125,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $421.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.98 and a 1 year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

