Xponance Inc. Purchases 17,419 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $412,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,310.73. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $103,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,818,537.36. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

