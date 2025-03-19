Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,524 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

