Xponance Inc. Sells 18,691 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

