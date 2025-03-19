Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,026 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $53.61.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.
Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF
The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.
