Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 4,026 shares.The stock last traded at $53.82 and had previously closed at $53.61.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF ( NYSEARCA:BHYB Free Report ) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072,000 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF accounts for approximately 38.9% of American Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned about 128.92% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $803,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

