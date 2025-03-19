Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.26 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

