YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 2,207,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

