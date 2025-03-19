Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $247.77 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

