Zacks Research Comments on JAKKS Pacific FY2027 Earnings

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik forecasts that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share.

JAKKS Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific Dividend Announcement

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $130.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 5.10%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

