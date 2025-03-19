Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Pool Q1 Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pool in a report released on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $325.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $420.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 11.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 77.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

