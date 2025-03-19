Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for ACHC Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

