Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Rafael Amado Sells 3,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $115,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,333.94. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $199,281.24.

Zai Lab Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZLAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 511,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

