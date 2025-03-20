10,734 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 26.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 44.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.