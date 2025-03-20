1,287 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $198.90 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

