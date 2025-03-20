1,530 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
