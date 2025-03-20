23,897 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

