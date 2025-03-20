360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Acquires A$146,300.00 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,300.00 ($93,184.71).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 360 Capital REIT alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt purchased 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,159.50 ($31,311.78).

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

360 Capital REIT Company Profile

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.