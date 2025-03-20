360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Acquires A$146,300.00 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$146,300.00 ($93,184.71).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt purchased 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$49,159.50 ($31,311.78).
360 Capital REIT Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.
360 Capital REIT Company Profile
360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital REIT
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.