360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Insider Acquires A$864,120.00 in Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 2,274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$864,120.00 ($550,394.90).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Tony Pitt bought 385,000 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$146,300.00 ($93,184.71).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Tony Pitt purchased 126,050 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,159.50 ($31,311.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

