3,700 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.