37,848 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1,156.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 39.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

