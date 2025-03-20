39,485 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.49 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

