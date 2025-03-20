Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 156,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,795. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

