Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.550-12.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.1 billion-$69.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.6 billion. Accenture also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $324.52 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $425.00 to $370.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.45.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $340,645.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,913.48. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,892.12. This represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

