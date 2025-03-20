Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.55-12.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73. Accenture also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.550-12.790 EPS.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $324.52 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.19 and its 200 day moving average is $357.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.45.

Get Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total transaction of $3,468,574.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.