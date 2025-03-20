ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Chenming Hu Sells 163,308 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 156.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 530.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

