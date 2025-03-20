Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actuate Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Actuate Therapeutics Price Performance

ACTU stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Actuate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

Institutional Trading of Actuate Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

