Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.6% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $110,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.38. The firm has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $374.50 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

