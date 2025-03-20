Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,520. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after purchasing an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.