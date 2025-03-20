Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,535 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $430.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.12.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

