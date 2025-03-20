Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,071 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.02. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $156.83 and a twelve month high of $228.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

