Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,599,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,836,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 697,217 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.