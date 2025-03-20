Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,647 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 3.2 %

NFLX opened at $959.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $955.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $854.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.