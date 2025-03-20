Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $629.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.71 and a twelve month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

