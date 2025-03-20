AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS) Shares Bought by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CWS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.97. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.75.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

