AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Posts Earnings Results

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.36) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AFC Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.96% and a negative net margin of 4,502.53%.

AFC Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:AFC opened at GBX 6.39 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.96. AFC Energy has a one year low of GBX 5.06 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 26.24 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

Insider Transactions at AFC Energy

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,805.39). Also, insider Karl Bostock acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,270.20). Insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc is a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell power systems to generate clean energy in support of the global energy transition.

Based in the UK, the Company’s scalable systems provide off-grid, zero emission power that are already being deployed for rapid electric vehicle charging and the replacement of diesel generators for temporary power applications.

