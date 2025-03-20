Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 5.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 1,024,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,979,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $407,373.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,535.64. This represents a 68.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,002,479.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,010.08. This trade represents a 14.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,747,000 after buying an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,568,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Affirm by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.