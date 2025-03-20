Alan Taylor Sells 31,262 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 31,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $348,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,921.44. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 13th, Alan Taylor sold 789 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $13,420.89.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Alan Taylor sold 794 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $12,172.02.
  • On Friday, December 20th, Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $67,037.46.

Shares of WEAV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.63. 1,170,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,901. The firm has a market cap of $845.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.96. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,205,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth $14,984,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 918,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,220,000 after purchasing an additional 863,547 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

