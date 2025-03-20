Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 11,675 shares.The stock last traded at $218.80 and had previously closed at $215.77.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

