Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.8% per year over the last three years.
Alico Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Alico has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $224.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALCO
About Alico
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alico
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Reasons Oracle Is Undervalued and Ready to Rebound
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.