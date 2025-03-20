Alico, Inc. (ALCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Alico has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.8% per year over the last three years.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Alico has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $224.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 91.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alico to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

Featured Articles

