Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $20.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.07 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ANCTF opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $61.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANCTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

