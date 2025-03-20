Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.80 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 372.32 ($4.84), with a volume of 1646836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.88).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 394.85.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX (1.12) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 98.24% and a return on equity of 34.32%.

In related news, insider Lucy Costa bought 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £31,663.80 ($41,191.36). Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

