Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 86.40 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Group International had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 41.96%.

Alpha Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ALPH opened at GBX 2,470 ($32.13) on Thursday. Alpha Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,780 ($23.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.82). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,490.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,320.57.

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 11,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,521 ($32.80), for a total value of £290,015.84 ($377,280.92). Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Group International

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.