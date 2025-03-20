Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,100,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $124.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,102. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $361.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.88 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

