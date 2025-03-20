Amanda Whalen Sells 15,000 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $587,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Klaviyo by 27.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 91,824 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

